German Woman Makes a Lampshade Using Paper Mache and the Results Are Stunning

If you're new to DIY home projects, you'd be surprised how much furniture you can upgrade with plaster and spackle alone or concrete - such as these DIY concrete side tables. But if you're a fan of paper mache, this article is for you.

German TikTok creator and DIYer, Hanna Goldfisch loves using paper mache in her DIY projects involving furniture, and you'll see why!

It looks cool and quite unique!

Paper mache is inexpensive and easy to make, however, it takes some time to fully dry.

All you need is old newspapers, a paste that you can make with either flour and water or resin powder, flour, and water. The ladder will give your DIY project a harder finish and will therefore be more durable. You'd also need a mixing bowl, a whisk, gloves, some spackle, and some paint.

For this particular lampshade project, you'd also need a wired lampshade that you can dress in paper mache. After making the mixture, you'd dip the newspaper in the mix, and wrap it around the shade. After it's dried, you'd add spackle, sand it until it's smooth, and paint it in your desired color.

That's it. Super simple.

TikTok was obsessed as well.

As TikToker @naicha.studio commented,

"So cool! Love it."



I do too. She could totally sell these.

And TikToker @kimlaket wrote,

"Crazy!!"



I know! Who would have thought you can create lampshades, mirrors, and furniture with paper mache?

Another person (@mgkb_) posted,

"It’s giving the flintstones."

Yes, because it has a rustic and industrial look.

