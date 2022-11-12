This Personalized Ornament Will Be the Most Treasured Gift Anyone Gets This Holiday Season

‘Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle all the way’ christmas is just around the corner. This year has flown by, we were just tossing our old pumpkins and now we are getting our Christmas decorations. Perhaps one of the most popular Christmas traditions family’s uphold is decorating the Christmas tree; stringing lights, making garlands, attaching the tree skirt, and the most famous… adding ornaments.

If you are looking for a creative and sentimental ornament to add to your tree this year- or maybe something to gift- you have to check out this DIY Christmas tree ornament that @christmas..lifehacks101 posted to TikTok. It’s sentimental, charming, and will bring back great memories year after year.

To make the ornament you only need a few simple items, a round cut off of wood that is sanded smooth on its surface, a print out of a sentimental picture that is sized to fit on your piece of wood Mod Podge, ribbon, and a drill. In the video the crafter starts with the blank piece of wood and adds a generous amount of Mod Podge and spreads it evenly. They then attach their picture printout that has been cut to size and press it firmly onto the wooden ornament. After drying they dunk the ornament into a bowl of water and peel off the paper, which shows the photo has magically transferred onto the wooden ornament! They drill a hole in the top and slip ribbon through to tie off the ornament.

This would make a wonderful gift or a personal keepsake that is destined to provide memories each Christmas.