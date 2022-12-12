Man Explains How To Make Your Own Pine-Sol and It Might Surprise You

Do you like for your home to smell fresh and clean but hate the idea of adding a ton of chemicals into your home? If so, then honestly, join the club! There is something that I absolutely love about the scent of Fabulso after I’ve just cleaned the floor with it, but I’ve also got kids that love to crawl and slide across the floor, so finding natural alternatives has become a must in my home.

Enter the old-school, original Pine-Sol which is, surprisingly, a lot easier to make than you’d expect it to be! I will let Armen Adamjan of Creative_Explained show you how!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This hack is easier now than most times of the year as many of us likely have pine trees put up in our houses, decorated, and ready for Christmas! And, if you have a fake tree, never fear - you can always order pine needles or try and find some at a local garden center!

But as for the hack itself, get yourself a lot of pine needles - pretty much as many as will fit into a large glass jar that you can seal to be air-tight. Chop them up a bit, it doesn’t have to be super fine, and toss them into your jar, making sure there is still room as, for the next step, you will be adding in some white vinegar until the jar is filled to the brim.

Now, here is an important step. You are going to want to let this mix sit somewhere, unopened, for about three weeks so that the vinegar has a chance to not only burn off some of its smell but also pull in all those important enzymes and anti-bacterial properties of the pine needles! It should be a nice golden color, very similar to real Pine-Sol, so you’ll know when it is ‘ready’

All you have to do to finish up is grab yourself a spray bottle and strain out the liquid, trying to get as many little bits of needles out of it as you can! From there just use the liquid the same way you would Pine-Sol, and enjoy your squeaky clean (and great smelling) home!



