Your Plants Deserve This Cute DIY Plant Bench

...and it's beginner friendly!

Plant parents know more than anyone else, plants aren’t cheap and not only are they sometimes expensive to purchase, their accessories can be pretty costly, too. However, another thing plant parents know is that there are also ways to save money when it comes to buying new plants and treating your plants to cute accessories or a new home.

Such is the case with this boho plant-lover and TikTok content creator @boholifeofjo. Rather than spend a good chunk of money buying her plants a bench off a store shelf, she opted to make this easy, minimalistic plant bench herself and not only is it cute, but it’s quite affordable, too!

As seen in the video, she created this DIY plant bench by using a 1x12x4 common wood board that she purchased from Home Depot and used 3/4 inch flathead screws to secure four hairpin legs that she purchased from Amazon into each corner of the wood board. The entire project took her 15 minutes to do and cost roughly $50.

We’re impressed with the finished project and her followers are as well. “You should add a clear coat to protect it! It looks great.” @tn.le wrote. “You know what… I’m about to do this lol,” @hellenjohnqoen shared. “Simple. Clean. I love it,” @sage_n_sarcasm commented.

We agree. This minimal DIY bench is perfect for plants. And we especially love that it's a beginner-friendly project!

