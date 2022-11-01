Skip to main content

Every Plant Lover Needs to Make This DIY Living Plant Coffee Table

The coffee table of our dreams

Plant moms and dads this one's for you! We know how it all started… We brought home our first house plant, stared at it, cleaned its leaves, poked our finger in the soil every day to check if it had enough water, and then added a little more water. This is how our obsession started, and now it's rare to leave the house without coming back with a new plant in hand.

As much as we want to bring every single plant home there is the dilemma of space, ugh. Thankfully fellow plant lover @whoputalltheseplantshere took to TikTok with a video showing a great idea of how to store even more plants in the most unique way possible!

This brilliant idea starts out with a blank glass top coffee table with a second shelf below it (pro tip: check Facebook Marketplace for a great deal!). The TikToker makes a cardboard frame on the second shelf and lines it with a black tarp- to hold the moisture from watering the plants. A soil substrate is added and viola! Plants are added to their new home. The creator mentions they prefer to use plants that do not grow as big making for a low maintenance design.

We love the look of the final results and can not wait to try it ourselves!

