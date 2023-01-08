This DIY Plant Food Is Made With Things You Already Have at Home

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

House plants need a few simple things to survive. Water, which is a simple one to understand, you want to make sure your house plant is well watered but not overly wet, maintaining moist soil and letting it dry a tad between waterings. Oxygen, meaning houseplants should not be kept in a sealed container. And lastly food, in the form of sunlight and often overlooked nutrients.

Its important that house plants get nutrients so they can stay vibrant, grow, and maintain health. Unless planted in lively ground soil you must add nutrients to your house plants.

It seems like a daunting task when selecting fertilizers since they all are so different and made up of many things, not to mention they are also extremely pricey.

TikTok and plant care page @artsnursery posted a video showing a simple two ingredient DIY plant fertilizer that will boost your plants health, save you money, and is easy to create… using ingredients that are household essentials.

To make the plant food fertilizer the woman first bakes her egg shells at a low heat to dry them up. She pulls them from the oven, lets them cool and adds them to a ziplock bag. Using a rolling pin she crushes them up and fine as she can get them. The crushed eggshells get added to a large mason jar and then topped with vinegar- either apple cider vinegar or white vinegar. She allows the mixture to sit with a cheese cloth covering for two weeks. Once the fertilizer is finished she adds one tablespoon to four gallons of water.

What a great calcium boost!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.