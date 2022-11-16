Woman Shares Her Plant Gallery Wall and It's Stunning

Never heard of this before, but now we want one!

A sure way to make a room in your house really pop and stand out is by creating a statement wall. An easy way to create a statement wall is by either using giant letters to create a catchy quote, hang some of your favorite framed pictures on the wall to create a miniature gallery, or try creating a plant gallery wall.

If you’re unfamiliar with the latter, no worries - we were, too, until we came across the great idea from TikTok account @apartmenttherapy. And now that we know about it, we’re hooked — it’s absolutely stunning!

Thankfully, creating a plant gallery wall isn’t as difficult as it may seem. All you need to do is trace out your favorite frames and arrange them on your wall until it looks right to you. Next, you’ll use tiny nails or command strips (the latter to make this plant wall renter-friendly) and peel off the traced template before finishing the simple DIY project y hanging your beautiful planters and frames.

How gorgeous and unique is this plant gallery wall?! We especially love how customizable it is!

If you’re worried about command strips not being able to hold some of your planters, maybe consider using air plants in your plant gallery since they are lightweight and can easily be held by command strips.

We agree with many of the folks in their comment section when we say we now need this in our home now!

