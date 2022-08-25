Skip to main content

Easy DIY Plant Hanger Is Perfect for Folks Who May Have a Small (Ok. HUGE) Plant Addiction

All you need is some twine!

Plant parents know firsthand that you can never have too many plants. Whether you buy them from a local plant store, find them on clearance at your home department store or you simply cut off a stem of a plant you already own in the hopes of propagating it, plant parents are always adding to their ever-growing collection of plants.

However, as the plant collection continues to grow, so does the need for places to house your your plant babies and if you’re in need of planter ideas, take a look at this video from TikTok content creator and plant mama @plants.with.sofi. This planter is quick, easy to do and is so cute!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, Sofi grabs 72-inches of twine and created her first loop before sitting an empty (and clean) yogurt jar on top of the twine. Next, she created a couple of more loops to finished creating the unique planter hanger. Afterwards, she filled the jar with water and cut a few leaves off three different plants and placed the cut leaves into the repurposed jar-tuned-planter.

We love how this plant mama reused the jar to house her new plant babies - what a beautiful way to upcycle

prepping a wall
Article

Texas Woman Uses One Surprising 'Brush' To Create Amazing Office Backdrop

allen+roth lamp shade
Article

Mom Beautifully Upgrades Lighting In Family RV for Only $16

Bathroom
Article

Houston Woman's Easy Hacks When Working With a Small Bathroom Space Are Amazing

broken mirror
Article

Woman Snags Broken Mirror From the Craft Store and Concocts a Way to Make It Work

Fairy tale engagement
Article

Man Hosts a “Fairy Party” That Was Secretly a Dreamy Proposal

Antique dishes
Article

Thrifter Calls Out Antique Store For Trying to Resell Target Dishes for Insane Price

contour gauge
Article

This DIY Contour Gauge Is a Totally Game Changer

Plant wall
Article

Couple Creates Floating Plant Art With Chicken Wire and a Few Faux Plants

mysterious door
Article

Man Finds Mysterious, Seemingly Inaccessible Door In New House and Finally Figures Out How to Get To In

refinishing table
Article

Woman Upcycles Old Dressing Table Into New Desk and the Results are Amazing!

Draped curtains and plants
Article

Woman Shares How Drapes Aren’t Just for Windows

geometric accent wall
Article

‘Dollar Tree ‘MacGyver’ Creates Geometric Wall For Under $5

partners doing chores
Article

UK Woman Share the Hilarious Difference Between Her and Her BF When It comes to Doing Household Projects

Red velvet chair
Article

Tennessee Teacher Thrifts a Replica of Blue’s Clue’s “Thinking Chair” for Her Classroom and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

dinosaur in garden
Article

Woman Spots a “Jurassic Park” Themed Pollinator Garden During Walk and It’s Brilliant

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.