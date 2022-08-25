Easy DIY Plant Hanger Is Perfect for Folks Who May Have a Small (Ok. HUGE) Plant Addiction

Plant parents know firsthand that you can never have too many plants. Whether you buy them from a local plant store, find them on clearance at your home department store or you simply cut off a stem of a plant you already own in the hopes of propagating it, plant parents are always adding to their ever-growing collection of plants.

However, as the plant collection continues to grow, so does the need for places to house your your plant babies and if you’re in need of planter ideas, take a look at this video from TikTok content creator and plant mama @plants.with.sofi. This planter is quick, easy to do and is so cute!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, Sofi grabs 72-inches of twine and created her first loop before sitting an empty (and clean) yogurt jar on top of the twine. Next, she created a couple of more loops to finished creating the unique planter hanger. Afterwards, she filled the jar with water and cut a few leaves off three different plants and placed the cut leaves into the repurposed jar-tuned-planter.

We love how this plant mama reused the jar to house her new plant babies - what a beautiful way to upcycle!