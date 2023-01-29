Every Gardener Needs To Check Out These Recycled DIY Plant Ties

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Plant ties are a home gardeners best friend, especially if you want to keep your garden neat and tidy. They work extremely well for climbing crops that have heavy fruits, such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchinis, luffas, and different squash varieties.

Plant ties can be made of many different things. Jute twine is one example, it is natural and degrades over time, the only downfall is it is a little pricey and isn't the strongest material. Also plastic is another common material used for plant ties, they are cheap but not eco-friendly. Perhaps one of our favorite plant tie ideas is the DIY version that TikToker and home gardener @learntogrow1 posted about, they are eco-friendly, strong, and free to create!

This is genius! Fabric biodegrades well in soil- as long as it is 100% cotton- and is free if you have any old shirts, skirts, pants, or shorts you were going to donate or toss.

The woman makes the plant ties out of an old camo printed t-shirt. She lays it on its side and cuts the neck off the t-shirt. Then she folds the shirt in half and makes her first cut to trim the bottom off to create one even shape. She unfolds the shirt and cuts uniform strands leaving a half inch attached at the top. The woman then cuts the strips so they make one large strand, she wraps the strand around a toilet paper roll insert for ease of use when it comes time for her plants needing ties!

