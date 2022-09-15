Skip to main content

Woman Makes $7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

This turned out so cool!

Having plants in your home doesn't just add aesthetics, but it is good for cleaning the air. However, pots and plants can get a bit pricey, so finding another way to upcycle pots or create your own DIY edition would be beneficial for your wallet. Instead of real plants, you could use fake plants, which are not only more affordable but are probably also safer for your pet. And if you don't have a planter around, you can use something rather unusual to make one yourself. Let me show you how!

TikToker @tash_style shows in her video how she turned an empty cardboard box into a fancy-looking planter for only $7. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Genius! I will definitely try this out. All you really need is a tall cardboard box from your Amazon- or wine delivery, texture paste you can find at your local Home Depot, some wooden cubes - which are also available at Home Depot and strong glue. First, you attach the wooden cubes with glue - which will resemble the feet of the planter - then you brush on the texture paste, and don't forget to create some patterns with the brush, let it dry and that's all there is to it. You can of course add a coat of paint to it, but since the texture paste is white, it gives it a clean look. As you can see in the video, this TikToker then filled it with a smaller box, the plant, topped it off with two small shelves, rocks, and moss. 

It definitely looks like something you can find at Target for at least $15. We love this hack!

