Planting anything can be quite intimidating and as a new - or even experienced - plant parent you might encounter some challenges, however, there are many planting hacks out there, such as this one, to seek out for help. On the other hand, you might also experience boredom, since there is only so much you can do when it comes to gardening.

This might change after I introduce you to this gardener and TikToker @sugarmagnolia_nc, who shares a cute way of displaying her plants, in a different way.

This sure is a piece of art. And is sustainable. But even better, you don't have to bend now to water your plants, you can stand up straight and lift your arm - that's it.

If you want to create something similar or bring other ideas to life, all you need is some tools, and probably some help. Let's start by drawing out a template on some paper, using two big planks of wood, cutting the template representing a painter's pallet out, attaching the planks together, as well as some planks of wood in the back so it can stand up, sanding it smooth, and lastly staining the wood. And then you are done. Well, not quite you still have to add the plants. An important factor before you get started is knowing the dimensions of the planters you want to display.

It turned out great!