Skip to main content

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallet Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

We’re only slightly obsessed.

Planting anything can be quite intimidating and as a new - or even experienced - plant parent you might encounter some challenges, however, there are many planting hacks out there, such as this one, to seek out for help. On the other hand, you might also experience boredom, since there is only so much you can do when it comes to gardening. 

This might change after I introduce you to this gardener and TikToker @sugarmagnolia_nc, who shares a cute way of displaying her plants, in a different way.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This sure is a piece of art. And is sustainable. But even better, you don't have to bend now to water your plants, you can stand up straight and lift your arm - that's it. 

If you want to create something similar or bring other ideas to life, all you need is some tools, and probably some help. Let's start by drawing out a template on some paper, using two big planks of wood, cutting the template representing a painter's pallet out, attaching the planks together, as well as some planks of wood in the back so it can stand up, sanding it smooth, and lastly staining the wood. And then you are done. Well, not quite you still have to add the plants. An important factor before you get started is knowing the dimensions of the planters you want to display. 

It turned out great!

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

inside john legend house
Article

Woman Has Been Slowly Buying Things For Her Own Place Since She Was 15

minimal pumpkins
Article

These DIY Cement Pumpkins Are Perfect For The Minimalist's Fall Aesthetic

pumpkin in trash
Article

Apparently, Pumpkins Are Bad for the Environment

mirror wall
Article

Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

painting trim black
Article

Consider This Your Official Sign to Paint Your Trim Black

laundry room
Article

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

woman in nursery
Article

New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

putting up artwork
Article

This 3D DIY Ikea Hack Will Upgrade Your Art Collection

Onward
Article

Man Reveals How He Pulled Off Family’s DIY “Onward” Costume

sold house
Article

Woman Shares How Having Her Rental House Sold Underneath Her Actually Changed Her Life for the Better

Indoor Tree
Article

Couple “Rescues” Gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Tree

messy desk
Article

People Have Mixed Opinions On Teacher Rewarding Students for Having a Clean Desk

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.