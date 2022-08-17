Skip to main content

DIY Maven Uses Pool Noodles To Create Comfortable Living Room Chair and We're In Love

What an unexpected way to use this pool float

Pool floats are absolutely necessary. Whether you have little kids that aren’t quite ready to swim just yet or you prefer to relax in the pool while soaking up the sun, pool floats continuously prove to be a necessity if you have a pool or if you go swimming often.

And apparently, pool floats such as pool noodles, are absolutely necessary for DIY home projects, too. We’ve come across quite a few hacks and DIY projects involving pool noodles, but this latest DIY from TikTok content creator @erikadoesitherself is instantly a favorite!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the tutorial, she stripped and sanded down an old chair and used a wood stain in the color “American walnut” to give the chair a rich medium brown color. Next, she cut the pool noodles into smaller pieces and proceeded to half those cuts length wise. Afterwards, she took the imperfect numbered pieces and laid them out across the foam to ensured the pieces fit properly before laying the green velvet fabric over the foam pieces and foam. After cutting the velvet fabric to the appropriate size, she used a fabric stapler to secure the foam to the chair, then hot glued the foam pieces to the foam on the chair. To finish off the project, she simply stapled the beautiful velvet green fabric to the hair to secure the fabric and covered the seat cushion with the same velvet fabric.

The finished look is stunning and looks like it came out of the mid-century modern section at a furniture store!

