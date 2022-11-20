Skip to main content

This DIY Potpourri Is So Easy to Make and Smells Amazing

Keep it for yourself or give it as a gift this holiday season!

We love a good DIY project, especially when it’s a DIY that can save us some money. Whether it’s making our own zero-waste cleaner, creating cute and useful holiday decor using toilet paper rolls, or creating our own slat wall while staying significantly under budget, we’re always here for a fun and inexpensive DIY.

While scouring through TikTok, we recently came across TikTok content creator Mallory Hudson’s (@malloryhudsonxo) DIY potpourri that has instantly become one of our favorites for many reasons - it’s cute, easy to do and it smells amazing!

To make this easy DIY potpourri, she placed orange slices and cranberries onto a baking sheet before placing it into the oven to bake for a few minutes. After it’s done baking, she simply removes it from the baking sheet and places the orange slices, cranberries, cinnamon sticks and pieces of rosemary into a glass mason jar and seals the jar with a pretty ribbon.

If you plan to gift this smell-good DIY to a friend, you can easily add a cute card to the mason jar that explains how to use the potpourri - all they have to do is add about 3-4 cups of water, bring to a boil and let it simmer.

What a great and easy DIY gift!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.