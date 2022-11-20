This DIY Potpourri Is So Easy to Make and Smells Amazing

Keep it for yourself or give it as a gift this holiday season!

We love a good DIY project, especially when it’s a DIY that can save us some money. Whether it’s making our own zero-waste cleaner, creating cute and useful holiday decor using toilet paper rolls, or creating our own slat wall while staying significantly under budget, we’re always here for a fun and inexpensive DIY.

While scouring through TikTok, we recently came across TikTok content creator Mallory Hudson’s (@malloryhudsonxo) DIY potpourri that has instantly become one of our favorites for many reasons - it’s cute, easy to do and it smells amazing!

To make this easy DIY potpourri, she placed orange slices and cranberries onto a baking sheet before placing it into the oven to bake for a few minutes. After it’s done baking, she simply removes it from the baking sheet and places the orange slices, cranberries, cinnamon sticks and pieces of rosemary into a glass mason jar and seals the jar with a pretty ribbon.

If you plan to gift this smell-good DIY to a friend, you can easily add a cute card to the mason jar that explains how to use the potpourri - all they have to do is add about 3-4 cups of water, bring to a boil and let it simmer.

What a great and easy DIY gift!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.