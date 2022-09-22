Skip to main content

Woman Dupes Pottery Barn Built-In Shelves For Half the Price

She DID that.

Buying furniture can be quite expensive, especially at places like Pottery Barn. Since inflation has wreaked havoc on all of us, many families tend to DIY projects to recreate their favorite store furniture, such as this Pottery Barn dupe

This super mom and TikToker Emily (@breezingthroughblog) took her idea of a Pottery Barn bookshelf dupe to a whole other level, as she explains in her step-by-step video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is just wow! And quite inspiring. Not only did Emily design this bookshelf the way she envisioned it, but she also executed it from start to finish. Even installing it in her daughter's room. We get it, it looks a bit intimidating, especially if you don't have all the tools or a garage to put this piece together. However, it is still doable to recreate something like this by yourself. The first and most important step is measurements, so when you buy the material you know exactly what will fit. 

As you can see in the video, Emily used leftover wood from another project and glued same-size parts together to create the frame and shelves, as well as cubbies and boxes for the bench. What she used was wood glue, a drill, and some screws. The next step involved installing it in her daughter's room, which required her to remove the trimming and the carpet, so it gives it more of a built-in appearance. As she was putting the shelves together, she also added some trim. And lastly, she finished the project with two coats of primer, some sanding in between with 220-grit, and a touch of color in a gloss or semi-gloss paint. For her daughter's bookshelf, Emily used the color Valentine Memories by Benjamin Moore, as it compliments her daughter's bathroom.

We think it looks even better than furniture from a store!

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

Swiffer
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

vinyl records
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

shutterstock_1805782831
Article

Watch Man Use Chainsaw to Make the Most Gorgeous Sink

shutterstock_2203878787
Article

You Need to See the Mexican Traditional Floral Candle Making Process

pink fridge
Article

DIY Fridge Hack Will Save So Much Space

shutterstock_764720677
Article

Girl Shares How Cute She Decorated Her 200sq-foot NYC Apt

yarn
Article

DIY Tassel Ghost Garland Is a Perfect Addition to Your “Cute Spooky” Halloween Aesthetic

wax paper
Article

Argentinean Woman Makes Chic Lantern Out of Wax Paper

fall decor
Article

Start Your Fall Decorating In Style With This Super Easy Dollar Store DIY

wall lights
Article

Here’s a Genius Way to Get Light Into an “Awkward” Spot

orange slices
Article

Woman Slices Oranges For the Most Unique and Natural Ornaments

woman painting at a crafting table
Article

Woman Uses Lace To Paint Unique Patterns

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.