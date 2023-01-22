Watch as This Man Builds a Kitchen Island From Scratch and It Looks Like a Million Bucks

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a homeowner, you either hired a contractor or designed everything yourself, when it comes to the interior, such as the kitchen. Specifically, the kitchen island, as there are many ways how to go about it. You could build your kitchen island with resin and a 3D printer, or from scratch with wood.

TikTok account Golden Key Design went with the latter option and decided to build a butcher block waterfall kitchen island. Let's check it out!

This is stunning!

He certainly makes it look easy!

The material he used was; four 2 ft. x 8 ft. sheets of butcher block from Home Depot, as well as some industrial glue, some screws, and some tools, such as an electrical saw and sander.

As a finish, he also used some water-based polyurethane to seal everything, as well as some wood fillers to even out the texture.

As shown in the video, he first measured everything and then cut them down to size. Then he added biscuits to the joints to attach them and then glued them together. Next, he added some metal feet, so the island is just right above the floor, and doesn't soak up any moisture.

The final steps included attaching the side sheets to the cabinets, and adding the top part, which he glued to the other two sides.

After sanding and smoothing everything out, he added the wood filler, and three coats of water-based polyurethane, and the kitchen island was finished.

TikTok was split on this, as some people had a few suggestions, but the majority loved how it turned out.

We do too!

