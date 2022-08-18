These DIY Pumpkin Candles Are So Perfect For The Fall Season

We may still be enjoying summer, but that hasn’t stopped the anxious Autumn-loving folks from decorating their homes in preparation for the return of crisp and cool weather and of course, pumpkin-spiced everything.

While we have a few more weeks before our favorite coffee shops begin to usher in the infamous pumpkin spice seasoning, we can still get excited over the cute pumpkin décor and maybe even dabble in a few Autumn-themed DIY projects such as this fun one from TikTok user @beeexists.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create these cute pumpkin candles, she simply purchased the pumpkin containers from the Dollar Tree and used recycled melted wax from another set of candles she no longer needed. Next, she glued wicks into the pumpkin jars, carefully poured the melted wax into the jar and kept the wicks in place using a straw and a hair clip.

The DIY pumpkin candles are too cute and will complement the rest of your fall and Halloween décor should you choose to do this simple DIY. What makes this even better is it’s easy to do and cost only a couple of dollars to make!