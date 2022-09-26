Florida Mom Transforms Kids' Candy Pumpkin Buckets Into the Cutest Fall Front Porch Décor

For decades, kids’ pumpkin candy buckets have always been solely associated with holding the many treats collected during tick-or-treating on Halloween. However, we recently discovered a whole new way to reuse those beloved nostalgic candy buckets.

In the video below, TikTok content creator @kellybazzle shows us how she transformed the colorful candy buckets into fall porch décor and it’s so cute!

To do this DIY, she mixed several different paints and baking soda together in an old egg carton to create a neutral beige color with added texture thanks to the baking soda. After she painted the pumpkins, she used the black paint to paint the face and added a little extra to the entire bucket. Next, she added brown rope to the perimeter of the opening of the pumpkin before drilling holes in the bottom of each pumpkin and using hot glue and E6000 glue to ensure they wouldn’t move around much. She completed the project by attaching the pumpkins to a black planter.

This pumpkin porch décor turned out so cute and we agree with her followers and viewers in the comment section of this video, we want try this DIY project ourselves — it’s so perfect for the fall season!