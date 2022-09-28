Skip to main content

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

It's like a Skittle explosion on a mirror!

It's fair to say that living in color is way more fun than having an average-looking anything that is dull and boring. Adding color to your home can help uplift your spirits if you are feeling down and it just creates a whole different fun vibe, as this artist did with a thrifted chair. It's like in the Skittles commercial where it goes "Taste the rainbow." But how about "look in the rainbow (mirror)?"

Artist and TikTok creator @annupton.art is known to turn anything into a rainbow, like Skittles. As she demonstrates in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

What a transformation! Looks like a candy explosion on that vintage mirror, which already looked cool. But now it looks way cooler. Amazing what a few cans of color can do. Although this of course is art, you don't have to be an artist to accomplish something similar, it's fairly easy. However, keep in mind spray cans can be a bit tricky at the beginning, so it's a good idea to practice on a canvas first to get a hang of it. And then all you need is to find yourself a vintage mirror with a big gold frame like shown in the video and let loose. A good place to find gems like this mirror is probably Goodwill or a flea market. They're usually pretty affordable, and you can even make a profit if you decide to sell your art piece as this artist did. Once you're done with your paint job, you just have to scrape off leftover paint with a scraper, as this is more eco-friendly, cheaper, and quicker than tape, according to the artist who explained her method in the comment section. 

Surprisingly, some TikTokers weren't into this art explosion, but we sure love this!

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

woman using power tools
Article

Woman Thinks Husband Is Going to Regret Not Cleaning Out Closets Himself Because She Found the Power Tools

shutterstock_1316989556
Article

Watch This Man Transform a Gin Bottle into Fancy Cocktail Glass

planting flowers
Article

Mississippi Man’s Neighbors Give Him Permission to Plant Anything He Wants On Their Property

child painting
Article

4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

frustrated woman
Article

KC Mom Discovers Hysterical and Infuriating Reason She Isn’t Getting Air Upstairs

trick or treaters behind spider web
Article

This Yarn Spider Web Is Perfect For Minimalists Who Still Want to Decorate For Halloween

colorful pumpkins
Article

Cute Pumpkin DIY Is Perfect for Farmhouse Style

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

DIY Light Up Vases Completely Change the Ambiance of the Room

Slat wall
Article

Couple’s DIY Slat Wall Is so Easy and So Adorable to Pull Off

sewing kits
Article

Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Goth Chair Makeover Will Have You Wishing You Lived In a Castle

sewing needle kit
Article

This “Life-Changing” Sewing Hack gets You the Perfect Knot Every Time

sectional table
Article

Woman Installs Genius “Floating Table” Behind Sectional

window sill
Article

Watch How This Woman Camouflages Windows For Privacy Without Curtains

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.