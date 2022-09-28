Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

It's fair to say that living in color is way more fun than having an average-looking anything that is dull and boring. Adding color to your home can help uplift your spirits if you are feeling down and it just creates a whole different fun vibe, as this artist did with a thrifted chair. It's like in the Skittles commercial where it goes "Taste the rainbow." But how about "look in the rainbow (mirror)?"

Artist and TikTok creator @annupton.art is known to turn anything into a rainbow, like Skittles. As she demonstrates in her video.

What a transformation! Looks like a candy explosion on that vintage mirror, which already looked cool. But now it looks way cooler. Amazing what a few cans of color can do. Although this of course is art, you don't have to be an artist to accomplish something similar, it's fairly easy. However, keep in mind spray cans can be a bit tricky at the beginning, so it's a good idea to practice on a canvas first to get a hang of it. And then all you need is to find yourself a vintage mirror with a big gold frame like shown in the video and let loose. A good place to find gems like this mirror is probably Goodwill or a flea market. They're usually pretty affordable, and you can even make a profit if you decide to sell your art piece as this artist did. Once you're done with your paint job, you just have to scrape off leftover paint with a scraper, as this is more eco-friendly, cheaper, and quicker than tape, according to the artist who explained her method in the comment section.

Surprisingly, some TikTokers weren't into this art explosion, but we sure love this!