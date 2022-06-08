Skip to main content

Mom Makes Out of This World Reading Nook for Kids

Where was this when we were kids?!

If you have kids who enjoy reading, then they likely already have a favorite spot in your home where they go to enjoy their favorite book. If you're on the opposite end, and have kids who aren’t into reading as much, but are looking for a way to get them interesting in picking up the cool hobby, then consider creating a book nook.

It doesn’t have to cost much or anything at all to build them a comfortable spot in your home where they can cozy up with their favorite books, but if you really want to go all out, perhaps take a few cues from DIY and design TikTok user @frills_and_drills who’s making the coolest space-themed reading nook!

WATCH THE VIDEO

It’s still a work in progress, but this nook is already turning out to be so cool! We’re sure her clients three little kids will love this once it’s completed and thankfully, the creator is taking us along the journey of creating the nook through multiple videos and we can’t wait to see the finished project! Viewers in the comments are just as anxious to see the end result as well. “Show us as you go along and when it’s done,” @mssandy100 wrote. “Omg this is so cute,” @.jodie_17.0x commented. One TikTok user was actually reminded of a popular book character’s bedroom upon first glance of the nook. “It looks like Harry potters very old bedroom under the stairs,” @.matierial.gowrl mentioned.

So far, there are nine videos uploaded documenting the journey of building this outer space reading nook if you want to see what’s she completed so far. Hopefully, we’ll see the final look soon!

