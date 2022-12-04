Woman Makes Adorable Vinyl Record Side Table Out of Cheap Ikea Stool

You can turn cheap Ikea furniture into something that looks expensive. You can turn any cheap furniture into something that looks unique. You can turn any cheap furniture into something that looks like it was made by a professional who cares about design and making things look good.

If you've been searching for ways to dress up your home or make some new pieces for your apartment (or dorm room), this idea will be super helpful!

People were amazed and surprised at just how simple and affordable this upcycle, DIY hack was.

"LOVE IT." @Tristan Jones

"One chair from Ikea and a vinyl?" @Wojciech Ziółek

Anyone can upcycle what they already own for less than $8 and a few hours, extending their décor budget and creating something unique. Upcycling is a great way to save money, have fun, and get creative with your home décor.

You may find inspiration for upcycling projects online or in stores such as Ikea or Home Depot—you can also look at thrift shops if you're on a tight budget. One of the easiest ways to find an old item that would make an awesome piece of furniture is by checking out garage sales and estate sales; most people don't know how much money they could be making when selling something like an unused record player table!

Have you ever seen a side table more adorable than this? All it takes is a small Ikea Stig stool and some vinyl records to create an eye-catching piece of furniture.

And it's true! You can turn it into the table of your dreams if you've got a few spare hours and an Ikea Stig stool. You'll have to cut down the legs a little and add some adhesive to keep everything in place, but once you've done that, your new side table will be ready in no time.