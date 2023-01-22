These Electic Victorian DIY Candle Holders Add Just the Right Amount of Ambiance

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Who wants that vintage Victorian aesthetic in their home or garden? We do! And we're sure you do, too. Whether it's an entire greenhouse or a much more affordable decor like candle holders, you can have it in your home. Check out this mother daughter duo's genius upcycled thrifting.

If you cannot find the perfect shape from a thrift store, don’t fret. You can always cut your glassware by purchasing an inexpensive glass cutter and following our easy step-by-step instructions at the hardware store. If you don’t have a glass cutter, you can also use glass shards or broken glasses and glue them together for a similar effect.

If you want to get creative with your candle holder even further, consider using colored or painted glass too!

Folks were so enamored with the glassware they thrifted, they even found the original brands to score their own versions.

"I just spotted one of the candlestick holders you have is iitala!! It’s a Finnish glasswear brand. The ones you have can retail for roughly $60-$100!!" @ANNABEL

Others were merely impressed by the final product or the thrift store itself.

"What, I’m obsessed with them." @LC

"That’s the fanciest thrift store I’ve ever seen."@jeriiinn

We agree.

The best thing about this project is that it's easy to customize. You can make these candle holders in any color or pattern you want, matching the rest of your decor. You can add additional embellishments like crystals, beads, or flowers if you want them!

