The red and green lights are strung along all suburban homes, big blow up snowmen and reindeer yard art have been placed out in lawns, and Christmas trees taller than most houses have been placed and decorated inside malls, city parks, and stadiums. It's Christmas time, such a lovely time of year, but if you are anything like me it’s also one of the most stressful times of the year, thanks to gift giving.

It's so hard finding gifts for those people that buy everything they want, or if you go out searching and everything has been picked over. If you have to give a gift this year and are completely stumped with ideas or don't want to even think about making another goodie basket filled with chocolates, candles, bath products and the famous eye mask then you need to check out this idea from @lfrustics, it's a DIY decor piece that is personal and charming!

Starting with a beautiful brown cutting board the woman attaches a twine string to the top of the handled cutting board, she makes a cute burlap bow out of a few different prints and places that over the twine string. Using a large wooden letter F- which you could customize for the last name or first name of the person you are gifting to- she hot glues the back and attaches it to the bottom right corner of the board. She adds some dried sage petals under the bow and reveals her simple yet charming personalized decor that would make the most perfect gift for the holidays!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.