DIY Rose Petal Sugar Scrub Is a Brilliant Way to Make Use of Old Roses

How many of you out there like to go for a nice, relaxing soak in a bathtub or a steamy shower after work? If you are anything like is, then you absolutely love it. Getting to relax and unwind from our long and stressful days is of vital importance in an every increasingly difficult and challenging world, so why not make the best of it by making sure your bathroom, and even bathing products, suit your tastes?

What about if you could make your own sweet-smelling sugar scrub using leftover flowers, such as roses, straight from your own garden or bouquet? You could even give it as a gift to a friend or loved one! That is exactly what we are covering today!

Holly, from Hobby_Holly on TikTok, makes it very clear that her love language is gifts and acts of service. And what better way to combine the two than to make a lovely smelling sugar scrub out of a gift that she had been given?



She starts the project by showing off a bouquet of roses that her dad had given her and which has just started to go a bit bad. They are drooping a little bit, but still smell almost as delicious as they day she got them, so she begins to pluck off the petals one by one and setting them to the side.

Then comes the scrub ingredients, which she clearly lists for those of us who want to follow her instructions. Holly puts together a mixture of one cup of sugar, one to two tablespoons of olive oil, two to three tablespoons of coconut oil, and all the rose petals that she has on hand, as well as a few drops of essential oils to help pump up the smell.

This mixture is then pulsed into a fine powder with a food-grade blender, though you will want to make sure you clean it out completely before putting any food in afterwards. All you have to do from there is transfer the mixture to an airtight container of your choosing then you can use it as a gift to yourself or someone else! Try it with different flower or essential oil combinations, and really make it your own!