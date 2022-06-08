Skip to main content

Woman Says This Salve Is All You Need to Keep Mosquitos Away

Who knew this garden staple was good for more than seasoning a chicken.

I’ll say this time and time again — I love the summer season. It’s the prime opportunity to take a vacation and travel, spend time with family and friends and enjoy the outdoors. However, the one thing I despise about the summer season — the increase of pesky insects being a nuisance, both inside and outside my home.

Thankfully, we have a good remedy for flies, but what about mosquitoes? Sure, there are quite a few options on the market, but most of them are loaded with chemicals that can be irritable. If you’re a person that prefers more of a natural type of treatment, then TikTok user @jessicamaria5334 has the perfect DIY remedy to keep mosquitoes at bay. It’s simple to make and smells so good!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We love a simple and effective DIY! The best part is all you need are three ingredients — fresh rosemary herbs, olive oil and beeswax. All she did was cook two cups of olive oil cooked with a ton of rosemary for about an hour. Once the rosemary becomes wilted and hard, and the olive oil turns into a slight green color, then that’s a good time to remove the pot from the stove. Afterwards, strain the mixture into a glass container and gather two ounces of beeswax pellets. Next, place the beeswax pellets into a pot or double boiler if you have one and carefully melt it down. Finally, once the beeswax is almost melted, stir in the olive oil and rosemary mixture and pour it into a glass storage container.

And that’s all, folks! A perfect mosquito remedy that’s simple and just in time for summer!

