Skip to main content

Watch How This Woman Turns Her Rug Into a Wall

The softest way to decorate a wall!

When it comes to decorating your home or your store, the options are endless, as there are quite a few eras to choose from. Depending on your personal style or the vibe of your store, this would be a good indicator of how to choose the theme you want to decorate the selected area. 

Working as an interior designer must be so much fun, as this  TikToker Dani Klarić (@daniklaric) - who is an interior designer - shows us in her video. She and her team were hired to decorate a vintage store in San Francisco, inspired by space-age retro-futurism and the character Alex Russo from the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. Let's find out how it turned out.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It does give me futuristic spaceship vibes, especially the red shaggy rugs on the wall. The main color of this interior design is a combo of different red tones, mixed with some chrome, purple, and orange tones, as well as using different fabrics. To attach the rugs and the fabrics to the wall, Dani used a staple gun, after a nail gun failed to deliver. If you got inspired to give your room - or entire home - a retro-futuristic makeover, you can find those rugs at Amazon, and the other fabrics from a fabric store. As you can see in another video about the process of the store, the blob wall was created by either plank wood or MDF wood, cut into blobs, and painted in bright purple and orange. The only part that is missing is the ceiling, as the chrome sheets did not hold up. But the retro-futuristic spaceship-looking vintage store is slowly but surely coming together. We love the process!

Sometimes all you need to draw inspiration from is a Disney sitcom. Noted!

air mattress
Article

Woman Buys $80 Air Mattress and Puts It to the Best Use Ever

old paintings
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Go Thrifting and “Spook-ify” Old Paintings

painting tiles
Article

Woman Paints Floor To Look like Faux Clay Tiles and We’re Officially Obsessed

gothic aesthetic
Article

Woman Tried to Capture “Practial Magic” Vibes In Her Kitchen and She Nails It With Simple Addition

sand in home
Article

Family Puts Down Sand Instead of Carpet

old pictures
Article

Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

creepy baby doll
Article

Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

DIY trinket box
Article

These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

hand dipped candles
Article

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.