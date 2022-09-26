Watch How This Woman Turns Her Rug Into a Wall

When it comes to decorating your home or your store, the options are endless, as there are quite a few eras to choose from. Depending on your personal style or the vibe of your store, this would be a good indicator of how to choose the theme you want to decorate the selected area.

Working as an interior designer must be so much fun, as this TikToker Dani Klarić (@daniklaric) - who is an interior designer - shows us in her video. She and her team were hired to decorate a vintage store in San Francisco, inspired by space-age retro-futurism and the character Alex Russo from the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. Let's find out how it turned out.

It does give me futuristic spaceship vibes, especially the red shaggy rugs on the wall. The main color of this interior design is a combo of different red tones, mixed with some chrome, purple, and orange tones, as well as using different fabrics. To attach the rugs and the fabrics to the wall, Dani used a staple gun, after a nail gun failed to deliver. If you got inspired to give your room - or entire home - a retro-futuristic makeover, you can find those rugs at Amazon, and the other fabrics from a fabric store. As you can see in another video about the process of the store, the blob wall was created by either plank wood or MDF wood, cut into blobs, and painted in bright purple and orange. The only part that is missing is the ceiling, as the chrome sheets did not hold up. But the retro-futuristic spaceship-looking vintage store is slowly but surely coming together. We love the process!

Sometimes all you need to draw inspiration from is a Disney sitcom. Noted!