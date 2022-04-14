Woman Expertly Dupes Coveted Samsung Frame TV For Next To Nothing

Televisions have become more sophisticated since their first iterations. No longer clunky and boxy, many flat screen TVs are sleek and sturdy, almost as if they were a work of art themselves. Years ago, tech company Samsung recognized the potential of turning them into one and created The Frame: a TV that when not in use functions like a piece of high end art. When put in a specific mode, it will turn into a still image of your choosing and give the impression of framed art.

That optical illusion will run you over regular TV prices by a pretty hefty amount, but one woman figured out how to get the high end tech look without the price tag.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she does is measure and cut molding to the perimeter of the TV. She secured it all with "L" brackets, and then inserted a small lip to allow it to "float" over the frame. Once it is paints, she draped it on there and she instantly has the same thing (at least aesthetically) at a fraction of the cost.

Of course, we wouldn't recommend this project for anyone who isn't super familiar with power tools. After all, you don't want to damage your perfectly good TV over this. But that being said, if your confident in your measurement and building skills, this is the easiest way to get the look for less.