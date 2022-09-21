Bride and Mom Collect Over 200 Oyster Shells For Genius DIY Seating Chart

Are you a bride looking for the perfect beach themed wedding gift idea for guests? Or maybe just some sort of decor ideas that will work in with the rest of your beachy decorations?

Maybe you should think outside the box, or in this case, outside the shell, and create something nifty like these oyster shell place cards! Yes, really! Let's take a closer look at these super personalized, beautiful, and truly unique gift ideas that you can use to create something truly special for your wedding day or party!

Chrissy Giorgetti recently saw an idea on Pinterest that she adored - escort cards made out of oyster shells! But she also thought - why should I buy them when I can just make them myself? So that is exactly what she did, with the help of her mother.

So Chrissy’s mom headed down to their local beach and collected a staggering amount of oyster shells - over two hundred in fact. These shells were then brought home, throughly cleaned (and bleached), before being laid out to dry completely. Remember this step - the last thing you want at your own wedding or event is to have some stinky sea shells laying around when everyone is trying to eat!

The next step was to paint the inside of each of the shells. Chrissy and her mom chose a simple white, but you could probably do any color combo that you like, so be creative! A little bit of gilding along the edges also goes a long way. Now the really fun and interesting part - this pair then went on to write the name, table number, and even food choice of their party-goers on each shell.

Then each shell gets placed in the proper seating arrangement, creating the perfect way for each guest to not only find their spot but to have a little extra something to take home with them in remembrance. Way better than a small bottle of bubbles in our opinion!