Skip to main content

Mother Turns Boring Loft Bed Into Secret Room And Your Kids Will Want It

Forget the kids, can we have this for ourselves?

Okay, let’s be real here. If you could add a secret room to your house, how quickly would you be doing it? If you said ‘well immediately, duh’, we’ve got you. What if we told you that one creative mom has come up with the perfect hack for doing just that, but for your kid’s bedroom?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This idea comes to us by way of TikTok, specifically creator Melissa Garchie, and our first thought at seeing the idea was ‘can she go ahead and adopt us?’

She starts off with a boring loft bed, the kind that a lot of parents buy their kids because it frees up room for storage underneath. And that is fine on its own - especially considering the size. Melissa can walk in and has enough room to stretch her arms out and not be able to touch both sides, even if she does have to bend over a bit to make sure she fits.

Still, it is the perfect size for Melissa’s master plan.

By putting a swiveling bookshelf in front of the bed and attaching everything together, Melissa was able to make a truly secret room for her kiddos to hide away in, whether it is a quiet place to read a book or do homework, or a secret hideaway where the can while away the hours.

In another video, Melissa goes so far as to show us that there is even a ‘secret’ to getting into the room - you have to pull the right book to unlatch the door and allow it to swing open. Inside is everything a kid could need to have fun, including glow lights on the walls, a mound of plushes and pillows on the floor, and more.

So, if you are in love as we are (and boy, are we in LOVE with this idea), follow Melissa for more tips on the exact build, and create one for yourself! 

dog in kennel
Article

Dog Dad Builds Indoor Kennels Into Bookshelves and We Love It!

12 seconds ago
halloween pumpkins
Article

Skip the Carving Tools For This Year’s Pumpkin and Bust Out the Powerwasher This Halloween

2 hours ago
halloween decor
Article

Woman Makes ‘Halloween Count Down’ Out Of Nifty Dollar-Store Finds

3 hours ago
craft hat
Article

Creative Woman Makes Perfect DIY Renfair Costume Add-on And We Love It!

4 hours ago
sewing corset
Article

Woman Creates Cutest DIY Corset Top Out Of Fabric Scraps

Aug 6, 2022
DIY wreath
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Target-Worthy Wreath Out Of Dollar Store Items

Aug 5, 2022
Slat wall
Article

DIY A Slat Wall For Just $30

Aug 5, 2022
coffin decoration
Article

NC Woman Makes Stunning Halloween Coffin Shelves Out of Cardboard

Aug 5, 2022
shutterstock_784248538
Article

Fort Worth Flipper Seriously Upcycles Her Laminate Countertops For Cheap

Aug 5, 2022
Craft stickers
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack For Centering Stickers On Your Next Craft Project

Aug 5, 2022
Bleach black shirt
Article

This Halloween-Themed Bleached Shirt Is Perfect For Spooky Season

Aug 5, 2022
Rottweiler in bed
Article

Man Transforms Old Sofa Into King Size Dog Bed and We're Impressed

Aug 5, 2022
Mopping the floor
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Make Dirty Mop Heads Look Brand New With This Easy Method

Aug 5, 2022
shutterstock_2094988519
Article

Florida Daughter Makes Over Parent's Bedroom as a Surprise While They’re On a Trip

Aug 5, 2022
driftwood art
Article

These Driftwood Sculptures Might Inspire You to Try a New Hobby

Aug 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.