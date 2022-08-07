Mother Turns Boring Loft Bed Into Secret Room And Your Kids Will Want It

Okay, let’s be real here. If you could add a secret room to your house, how quickly would you be doing it? If you said ‘well immediately, duh’, we’ve got you. What if we told you that one creative mom has come up with the perfect hack for doing just that, but for your kid’s bedroom?

This idea comes to us by way of TikTok, specifically creator Melissa Garchie, and our first thought at seeing the idea was ‘can she go ahead and adopt us?’

She starts off with a boring loft bed, the kind that a lot of parents buy their kids because it frees up room for storage underneath. And that is fine on its own - especially considering the size. Melissa can walk in and has enough room to stretch her arms out and not be able to touch both sides, even if she does have to bend over a bit to make sure she fits.

Still, it is the perfect size for Melissa’s master plan.

By putting a swiveling bookshelf in front of the bed and attaching everything together, Melissa was able to make a truly secret room for her kiddos to hide away in, whether it is a quiet place to read a book or do homework, or a secret hideaway where the can while away the hours.

In another video, Melissa goes so far as to show us that there is even a ‘secret’ to getting into the room - you have to pull the right book to unlatch the door and allow it to swing open. Inside is everything a kid could need to have fun, including glow lights on the walls, a mound of plushes and pillows on the floor, and more.

So, if you are in love as we are (and boy, are we in LOVE with this idea), follow Melissa for more tips on the exact build, and create one for yourself!