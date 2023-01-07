Man Turns 5 Gallon Bucket Into Self Watering Planter

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Gardening is not a lazy man or woman's work, it takes a lot of effort to have a successful blooming garden. From start to finish, converting raw ground into nutritious soil for growing, sprouting seeds, amending soil, pulling weeds, laying compost, and the most tedious watering.

In the midst of summer when vacations take place, it's hard as an at home gardener to justify leaving, and we typically have to skip out on vacations due to the fact that we can not leave our plants because if we do they risk one major threat… drought. Sure you can add amendments, weed before you leave, and ensure everything is harvested, but the one thing that is nearly impossible- unless you have irrigation- to do when you are away from your plants is water them.

Installing irrigation is extremely expensive and not every plant is able to recessive proper irrigation set up, such as potted plants. TikToker and plant enthusiast @plantedinthegarden posted a wonderful self watering potted plant hack, ensuring you won’t be missing any more vacations!

To make the DIY self watering bucket the man first starts with a five gallon bucket, he cuts a hole 3 inches from the bottom of the bucket. He then cuts a gallon jus in half- one that is flatten on both sides- and lays it on its side in the bottom of the bucket. He then inserts a black pvc pipe into the buckets on the end where the jug is cut, making sure the pvc pipe sticks out well past the top of the bucket. A thin fabric cloth is laid over the top of the cut jug in the bottom of the bucket to act as a barrier and water absorber for the potting soil.

The man pours water into the black pvc tube that fills the bottom of the bucket, once the water begins pouring out of the small drilled hole it is set and ready to self water!

