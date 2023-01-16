The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Buying cool vases these days can get pricey. However, you could also easily create some cool and artsy vases yourself. You'd just need some paint and plain glass vases from the Dollar Tree.

Or you can create something unique from scratch, by upcycling used soy bottles. That's right. Such as artist and TikTok creator Ashley Voortman, as she shares in her video. Let's take a look!

Isn't this super cute?

And relatively easy to replicate. You just need a few items.

Most importantly, you'd need empty soy sauce bottles, like these little ones. You'd also need some hot glue, aluminum foil, painter's tape, toothpicks, some little rocks, tools, paint, and the star of the show; epoxy clay, such as the brand Apoxy. As you can see in the video, she also uses some empty cardboard boxes.

First things first, you'd need to clean the soy sauce bottles, thoroughly, remove the label, and let them dry. Next, you'd glue some aluminum foil around it to create some shape, then add some cut-out cardboard boxes to create the city buildings - or whichever theme you have in mind. And before you cover it in epoxy clay, you'd wrap the cardboard boxes in painter's tape.

After wrapping everything in clay, you can now add details, such as windows, chimneys, and whatever else you'd like your city to have.

Lastly, you'd cover it in paint to add some dimension and depth and decorate it with toothpicks, and rocks.

That's it.

It could hold real or fake flowers, dead or alive. Whichever, your heart desires.

The TikTok community was also obsessed with how cute this is.

As TikToker @aleshiamcintosh commented,

"Water world vibes! I love everything u make."

Indeed. It sure has a dystopian vibe.

While TikToker @kom.russs suggested,

"You could put incense inside so that it'll look like it's coming out of the little tower/smoke stack."

Oh, yes. What a cute idea!

And TikToker @andypikapi wrote,

"I love it!!!"

We do too!

