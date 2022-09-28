Skip to main content

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

It’s a simple concotion...

What do most people love even more than DIY projects involving home makeovers? DIY cleaning supplies. Especially pest control like this easy hack to get rid of garden pests. However, some pests are just annoying, others like certain insects are straight-up creepy, such as spiders!

Not to worry though, as TikToker Kara (@karaskorner_123) found a simple and budget-friendly solution. 

Apparently, spiders don't like strong odors such as essential oils like peppermint. Even better, not only does peppermint oil keep spiders at bay but also most insects, such as ants, beetles, caterpillars, aphids, flies, moths, lice, mice, and fleas. That's a win-win. It also naturally repels mosquitos. Not sure what the purpose of the dish soap is and if the combo is really what matters, or if peppermint oil mixed with water will also do the trick. A good way to find out is to try out both versions. As you can see in the video, Kara adds five drops of peppermint oil to a labeled plastic bottle, which is already filled halfway with water, and tops it off with a shot of Dawn dish soap. However, you can use any mild dish soap detergent, Kara reassured in the comment section of her video. And all you do is mist your patio furniture, as well as any area around your home that you want to prevent creepy crawlers from finding a new hiding spot. 

We certainly have to try this hack! 

