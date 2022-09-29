Skip to main content

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

It looks so much more real than that fake fluff stuff.

If you have ever decorated for Halloween than you have probably come across that horribly fake spiderweb stuff. It gets everywhere, tangles up everything, and honestly just doesn’t look all that great. In fact, it barely looks like spiderwebs, but more like someone pulled apart some stuffing (which is probably what at least half of it is!)

But what if we told you there was a quick and easy way you could get near perfect spiderwebs using only a hot glue gun, a blow dryer, and one simple trick? Best of all, it would go perfectly with this giant spider DIY (you can thank us later!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So AtHomeGreen on TikTok likes to thrift, flip, and decorate things around her house. And with Halloween on its way she’s been trying out all the different tips and tricks for getting her home ready for said holiday!

Like many of us she wasn’t content with the typical spiderwebs that you can buy from your local big box store, and she had recently seen a tip that would allow her to get the ‘perfect’ spiderweb, using only some hot glue and a blow dryer. And you know that she had to try it, and lucky for us she filmed it and is sharing with us how it was done!

The idea here is to get some hot glue, preferably those white sticks so they help stand out a little bit more but you could easily do it with the clear ones instead, and hold it in front of wherever you want your ‘cobwebs’ to go. Then, using your blow dryer, blow the strings of melted glue as it comes out, causing the glue to thin out into tiny little strings and be blown onto wherever you want your cobwebs to land.

This process creates a far more natural look compared to the fluff you buy from the store, and if clean up is a little bit more difficult, then we would say it is a fair trade!

lamp shade
Article

Watch Plastic Soda Bottles Be Transformed Into a Chic Lamp

funny fail
Article

First Time Home Owner Fail Equals Hilarious Video

pottery making
Article

Man Falls Down Insane “Pottery” Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_1154853643
Article

Watch Woman Fake a Gold Frame On a Mirror

succulent propagation
Article

Watch This Incredible Succulent Propagation Process

fall decor
Article

Wife Gives Husband Sticker Shock Heart-Failure Over Cost Of Fall Decor Haul

old paintings
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Painting a Vampire-Inspired Makeover

fall ready
Article

Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

picture frame
Article

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.