Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

If you have ever decorated for Halloween than you have probably come across that horribly fake spiderweb stuff. It gets everywhere, tangles up everything, and honestly just doesn’t look all that great. In fact, it barely looks like spiderwebs, but more like someone pulled apart some stuffing (which is probably what at least half of it is!)



But what if we told you there was a quick and easy way you could get near perfect spiderwebs using only a hot glue gun, a blow dryer, and one simple trick? Best of all, it would go perfectly with this giant spider DIY (you can thank us later!)

So AtHomeGreen on TikTok likes to thrift, flip, and decorate things around her house. And with Halloween on its way she’s been trying out all the different tips and tricks for getting her home ready for said holiday!



Like many of us she wasn’t content with the typical spiderwebs that you can buy from your local big box store, and she had recently seen a tip that would allow her to get the ‘perfect’ spiderweb, using only some hot glue and a blow dryer. And you know that she had to try it, and lucky for us she filmed it and is sharing with us how it was done!

The idea here is to get some hot glue, preferably those white sticks so they help stand out a little bit more but you could easily do it with the clear ones instead, and hold it in front of wherever you want your ‘cobwebs’ to go. Then, using your blow dryer, blow the strings of melted glue as it comes out, causing the glue to thin out into tiny little strings and be blown onto wherever you want your cobwebs to land.

This process creates a far more natural look compared to the fluff you buy from the store, and if clean up is a little bit more difficult, then we would say it is a fair trade!