Amp Up Your Halloween Decorating Game With These Spooky 'Fairy' Homes

Fairies are supposed to be all sweetness and light, or at least that is the popular view of them nowadays. But do you know the true history of fairies? Do you know why it is bad to step into a fairy ring, or what can be done if you are taken to their realm and eat something?



Now, these are all ‘fairy’ tales, but to put it nicely, fairies aren’t all light. Their history is one rife with more darkness than you might imagine, which is why something like these spooky DIY fairy homes isn’t terribly far off the mark. They also make for great Halloween decorations, so if you want to add something a little creepy but very interesting to your home, why not check out the video below?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Rach from AllIsWellAndWild on TikTok, starts off the video by dancing with glee in front of her local Micael’s. As she puts it, ‘we don’t do Hobby Lobby in this house’, as a reference to their… overly enthusiastic prices, for one.

She gathers up a bunch of mini skeletons and immediately takes them home and coats each on with a thick layer of black spray paint, hiding the bone shade underneath and creating the base for the ‘fairy’ for her creepy fairy home. Next came moth wings, which were also spray painted black, before Rach moves on to the pumpkins.

These pumpkins, also black, get a rough opening sketched on their front before she makes large cut-outs to open up the decoration for what she has planned. Make sure you smooth out the edges to prevent any cuts! The wings get glued onto the skeletons before Rach adds all other sorts of gemstones, feathers, and more to really help bring the ‘fairy’ aspect of these little figures to life.

Now, unfortunately, Rach was not able to finish her masterful creations in one video, but luckily for us, she made a second one and it is already up! In this second video you can get the final look at not one, but two, creepy fairy homes!

We are adding this to our must-do craft list and we suggest you do the same!