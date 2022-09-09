Skip to main content

Amp Up Your Halloween Decorating Game With These Spooky 'Fairy' Homes

We can't decide if this is creepy or cute.

Fairies are supposed to be all sweetness and light, or at least that is the popular view of them nowadays. But do you know the true history of fairies? Do you know why it is bad to step into a fairy ring, or what can be done if you are taken to their realm and eat something?

Now, these are all ‘fairy’ tales, but to put it nicely, fairies aren’t all light. Their history is one rife with more darkness than you might imagine, which is why something like these spooky DIY fairy homes isn’t terribly far off the mark. They also make for great Halloween decorations, so if you want to add something a little creepy but very interesting to your home, why not check out the video below?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Rach from AllIsWellAndWild on TikTok, starts off the video by dancing with glee in front of her local Micael’s. As she puts it, ‘we don’t do Hobby Lobby in this house’, as a reference to their… overly enthusiastic prices, for one.

She gathers up a bunch of mini skeletons and immediately takes them home and coats each on with a thick layer of black spray paint, hiding the bone shade underneath and creating the base for the ‘fairy’ for her creepy fairy home. Next came moth wings, which were also spray painted black, before Rach moves on to the pumpkins.

These pumpkins, also black, get a rough opening sketched on their front before she makes large cut-outs to open up the decoration for what she has planned. Make sure you smooth out the edges to prevent any cuts! The wings get glued onto the skeletons before Rach adds all other sorts of gemstones, feathers, and more to really help bring the ‘fairy’ aspect of these little figures to life.

Now, unfortunately, Rach was not able to finish her masterful creations in one video, but luckily for us, she made a second one and it is already up! In this second video you can get the final look at not one, but two, creepy fairy homes!

We are adding this to our must-do craft list and we suggest you do the same! 

shutterstock_2058665318
Article

Woman Makes DIY Catacomb Fireplace We’d Honestly Keep Up Year-Round

no trespassing sign
Article

“Karen” Tries to Get Neighbor In Trouble For Things They Have On Their Own Porch

girl with rainbow
Article

These Gorgeous Hanging Propagation Planters Will Have Rainbows Dancing All Over Your Home

Organized dishes
Article

Husband Hysterically Begs Wife to Put Away Dishes For Funny Reason

shutterstock_1635395308
Article

Here’s Why Some Women Are Claiming They Are Done With Goodwill

pillsbury doughboy
Article

Woman Restores Grandma's Vintage Wooden Pillsbury Dough Boy Calendar

laundry room perfect set up for laundry jet
Article

Woman Completely Redoes Parent's Laundry Room On A Budget And It's Gorgeous

white pumpkins
Article

Halloween-Loving Utah DIYer Creates The Spookiest Door Arch Ever

mounting tv to wall
Article

Designer Shows Us How To Make The Perfect DIY Framed TV For Cheap

wasps
Article

This WD-40 Hack Will Keep Bugs Out of Your House

buying a home
Article

Woman Buys Childhood Home and Her Reasoning Will Bring Your to Tears

DIY plant table
Article

Woman Converts Average Coffee Table Into Gorgeous Terrarium

brown paper bag
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

getting water
Article

Woman’s Solution To Getting Water At Night Is Both Unhinged and Genius

upgraded bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Brilliant Bathroom Design Choice Parents Everywhere Will Want to Copy

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.