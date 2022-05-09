Skip to main content

Mom Transforms Ikea Shelves Into a 'Squishmallow' Bed and People Are Divided

Is it safe? Who knows. Is it cute? Heck yes.

If there’s one thing you absolutely can’t do, it’s stopping a determined parent from doing what they need or want to do bring a smile to their child’s face. Whether we’re transforming a thrifted Ikea bunkbed into a luxurious playhouse or crafting up beautiful room décor, there’s practically no limit to what we’ll do to make our kids happy.

Such is the case in this TikTok video uploaded by an NYC mom @mommyshorts who managed to do both - create a “Squishmallow” bed for her daughter which isn’t just a bed but also a display case for Squishmallow stuffed animals. And well, the result is super cute!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video that’s almost at half a million views, the parents used three white Ikea Kallax shelf units - two with eight shelving cubes and one with four shelving cubes. After assembling the shelves, they placed the four shelf unit against the wall and placed the other two units against the four unit shelf. They then placed plywood on top of the shelves to provide some security before applying the mattress on top. Finishing off the DIY project, they made up the bed and placed their daughter’s Squishmallow stuffed animals on top of the bed and in the shelves for décor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

The comments are back and forth but there are quite a few people who are just as pleased with the outcome as we are.

One TikTok user commented “Friction adorbs,” while someone else backed up the comments saying “I love it! That’s so cute!” Another TikTok user commented “That's the greatest bed. She's so happy!”

While it's up for debate if it's safe or not, it’s for sure a cute and creative way to drift away to sleep at night. Kudos to mom and dad for creating this for their daughter!

Related Articles

Play Kitchen
Article

Mom Transforms Nightstand Into Adorable Play Kitchen On the Cheap

13 hours ago
Table set
Article

TikTok Grandmom Is Stealing Hearts While She Sets Her Table

May 8, 2022
Ikea Hack Planter
Article

Woman Transforms Ikea Trinkets Into the Cutest Planter

May 7, 2022
Outdoor String Lights
Article

This Simple String-Light DIY Will Make Your Backyard Extra Dreamy This Spring

May 6, 2022
Moss
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Refuses to Power Wash Away Her Moss

May 6, 2022
Bathroom mirror
Article

Give Your Plain Bathroom Mirror A Builder-Level Upgrade With This Simple Hack

May 6, 2022
Indoor Tree
Article

Mom Makes Gorgeous Faux Indoor Tree For Just $30

May 5, 2022
Chain Link Fence
Article

Give Chain Link Fences a Total Makeover With This Simple DIY Upgrade

May 5, 2022
david-tomaseti-AaZlf5FgUws-unsplash
Article

DIY Harry Potter Inspired Lanterns Make Candles Look Like They're Floating In Mid-Air

May 5, 2022
Dumpster
Article

Woman 'Rescues' Thousands of Dollars Worth Of Holiday Merchandise From TJMaxx Dumpster

May 5, 2022
bed frame sale lead
Trending Stories

Amazon is Discounting Bed Frames by up to 40%

May 5, 2022
Lip stain
Article

Homemade 2 Ingredient Lip Tint Has Beauty Lovers Running To the Dollar Store

May 5, 2022
Garage Doors
Article

Watch Garage Doors Completely Transform With This $65 Amazon Paint Kit Color us shocked!

May 5, 2022
Article

Woman Turns $1.25 Hula Hoop Into Breathtaking Home Decor

May 5, 2022
house plants
Article

House Plant Aficionado Exposes Which Popular Home Depot Plant You Should Never Get

May 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.