This All-Natural Stain Remover Is a Laundry Game-Changer

Stains are a natural part of life. They’re pretty much unavoidable, no matter how careful you are being. But you cannot always run and throw your clothes in the wash right away, or you might need to want to keep harsher commercial cleaners off of your clothes. One of the best ways to do this is with some of the handy dandy hacks our friends over at TikTok brought us.

So get ready for a super simple hack to help remove even set-in stains!

Armen Adamjan (creative_explained from TikTok), brings us this easy hack that takes only four ingredients to remove just about any stain you’ve got on your clothes. You will need some baking soda, a little lemon juice, a touch of white vinegar, and just a touch of dish soap (we recommend using something like Dawn!) Shake it all up and you’ve got an easy stain-remover you can use on just about anything!

Now, you might need just a little bit of elbow grease and an old toothbrush if you have a seriously set-stain, and you’ll also want to leave the mixture on for more than a few minutes. But Armen is able to get out a seriously-stuck stain using just this mixture. Best of all there are no toxic or harsh chemicals, and most of the ingredients you are likely to already have in your kitchen pantry!

Now, while some commenters are saying how they’d take out one, or even two of these ingredients (some say just use lemons and baking soda or lemons and vinegar), others are remarking at how well this simple hack worked. Of course, you also have the one or two who say just reach for a Tide pen, but where is the fun in that?