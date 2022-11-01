Skip to main content

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Santa will approve!

It is already that time of the year! Halloween has just passed, and you know what that means… Time to start getting ready for the Christmas season! Yes, we know that Thanksgiving still falls in the middle somewhere there, but Christmas is just so much more fun to decorate for!

And one thing that has almost always been an issue for us? How and where to hang our stockings! Luckily one TikTok creator has come up with a brilliant solution that means you never have to worry about not having a fireplace or mantle!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Lauren of LFRustics, like many creators, is already looking ahead to how she’ll decorate for the holiday season, and of course that includes sharing how she creates the perfect place for her own Christmas stockings. You see, a growing number of people no longer have fireplaces in their homes, and while they might have a mantle or somewhere they could hang a stocking, it just doesn’t look as great as they had hoped.

Enter Lauren. She shows us how, instead of using a mantle, you can create a post stocking hanger. You will want to start this look off by grabbing a two-by-four or similar post and weathering it. Lauren has one that is already weathered with grey and white paint, making it perfectly fit in the Christmas slash winter weather theme. From there she uses a few other pieces of scrap wood to help make it look a little more put together, not just a randomly painted hunk of wood.

There are multiple little double-hooks used for hanging your stockings, a heavy base to make sure that it stays upright, and even a small flag hanging off one side to merrily declare season’s greetings. The overall effect is so cute and simple, and better yet, you can easily move the entire post wherever you want it to so no more cluttering up your mantle or having to put stockings right in the way of the rest of your decorations!


