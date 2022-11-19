Couple Creates a Faux Stone Fireplace and It Looks Like the Real Deal

Fireplaces do so much for a home, they bring a rustic warm tone to the room, make it feel cozy and festive in the winter months, act as a gathering place for friends and family, become the center pieces of an entire room, and can transform a space instantly.

Stone fireplaces are perhaps the most iconic, rustic, warm, hard to come by, and expensive to install. Adoring husband @nickscustomwoodworks made his wife’s dream come true by creating a DIY faux stone fireplace on their basic white wall.

All his wife wanted was a fireplace for Christmas so Nick got to work, crafting the most beautiful DIY faux stone fireplace just in time for the holiday seasons.

To make the stone fireplace the man wires in an outlet and cables to attach his faux fireplace, he then chooses the sixe he wants the fireplace and creates a wood slat border leaving just white wall exposed as the base of the soon to be stone fireplace. He then creates a wooden frame, and attaches a cement board onto it. Once the cement board is covering the entire fireplace frame they use a dark mortar to cover the frame, and attach flat decorative stones as they go. They left a board exposed in the middle of the fireplace so they could attach their thick wooden mantle once the stones were set and dry. Once assembled they add their remote controlled fireplace insert.

This wife’s Christmas dream came true, husbands, if you are reading this, take note!