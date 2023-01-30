These DIY Art Frames Double as Sneaky Frame Storage

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you live in a home that’s limited on space, it’s beneficial for you to get creative and come up with storage solutions.

One simple way to create more storage and organization in your home is to try DIYing these cute art frames that also double as extra storage space!

Courtesy of TikTok user @hauz.and.co, this storage hack is simply creative and such a genius idea. While it took her a few months to find a fourth and final frame to complete her gallery wall, I’m impressed with not only how beautiful the gallery wall is, but how these frames also serve as sneaky storage.

I loved how she created a variety of art frames that offered different storage solutions. For the art frames that included storage shelves, she stored items such as medicines, creams and make up, however, if you decide to do this DIY and place these art frames in your living room, you can store items such as remotes, batteries and other small knick-knacks. For the DIY frame with no shelves, she used it to hold her door ringer.

This DIY is too good and quite easy to do, so why not give it a go?!

