Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

Succulents aren’t only beautiful, but they’re excellent plants to buy if you’re looking for something that’s low maintenance and can also serve as beautiful home décor as well. What makes these beautiful plants even better, they’re pretty cheap to buy, too!

Typically, succulent plants normally cost no more than a few bucks, however, in this video from Texas-based social media content creator, @ravenelysetv, she showed us a beautiful bowl full of succulents that had a whopping price tag of $205! However, rather than paying the hefty price, she opted to DIY it and thankfully showed us the simple steps.

For this simple DIY, the social media influencer purchased a faux pottery bowl that she scored on sale from At Home department store and purchased her desired succulents from her local plant nursery. To stay on theme with her black furniture in her backyard, she spray painted the bowl with black spray paint, then proceeded to let it dry before adding white rocks for drainage and succulent soil. Next she simply removes the succulents from their pots and added them to the bowl, arranging them in the way that she wanted them to look in the bowl. Finally, she added more soil to fill the bowl, using a thick paint brush to remove access soil before adding leftover white rocks to complete the DIY project.

We love the custom look she created and how simple it is to do. It’s a perfect DIY to include the kids or maybe something to do for an at home date night. Would you try this easy DIY?