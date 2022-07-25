Skip to main content

Woman Makes Entire Sidetable From Dollar Store Items

This is the perfect project for folks who are just starting out.

Have you been on the lookout for a cheap and easy home hack that you can do to make your home look better? Maybe one that will also not be super expensive to jump into? How about a Dollar Tree DIY that you can do on a tiny budget but still wind up with a side table that you’d be proud to show off to friends and family?

The idea of a Dollar Store DIY is exactly what Nelly of SpecialCreationsByNelly decided to run with. Her hack is, quite literally, pieces that we would never have thought to put together but somehow, almost magically, wind up fitting perfectly!

Nelly starts with a few planters, the kind that have a shallow bowl and longer legs to keep them up off the ground. Each of them are spray painted a beautiful, rich gold, then a pair of them are hot glued together so that their feet meet one another. Some rocks are then added to help give the soon-to-be table weight and heft, meaning that it won’t just fall over when someone is putting anything on the table itself.

These steps are then repeated, with the mouth of one planter being attached to the pair that are already glued together, so that the height is doubled. A plastic plate with a unique raised design is also spray painted gold, leaving the design visible thanks to it being slightly higher than the rest of the plate. It is attached to the topmost planter, leaving a flat surface for a mirror and decorations to be added.

The finished look is, quite frankly, gorgeous and we could easily see dressing it up with a few more bits and bobs, or even doing the same thing but in a different color to hide a little more of the lines and giving it a sleeker look. 

