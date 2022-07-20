Swedish DIY’er Upcycles Old Nightstand With Popsicle Sticks

Furniture makeovers and DIY flips are a great way to turn something old into something new, or to make something that is out of your aesthetic into something you would be proud to show off. There’s so many easy ways to update your decor, such as refurbishing an old nightstand with decoupage, or transforming one into a play kitchen for a child.

Here’s another way you can take some truly unusual items and that old nightstand that has been hanging around your house and make something marvelous!

Swede-In-Spain Simone with FixItSimone on TikTok has come up with a brilliant method for using popsicle sticks (yes, you read that right) for updating her old nightstand. Now, this is not something we would have ever thought of ourselves but were absolutely blown away by the end result!

First Simone takes the nightstand and she paints the legs with a black primer, then sands down the top to create a smooth surface and paints it as well. It is the front face of the pull drawer that gets the most interesting treatment, however, as Simone lays down stick after stick in alternating pattern to create an almost saw-tooth look.

The sticks are then stained a light color to make them resemble a more natural wood and trimmed and sanded to fit the edges of the drawer. A final coat of sealant is applied to keep everything looking fresh and clean, and bam! Brand new looking drawer with a really neat focal point!

And the best part about this method? Not only is it a super cheap hack to try, you don’t have to stick to just nightstands! We could easily see using the same layered popsicle sticks idea to enhance the look of a picture frame, a tabletop, mirrors, and more!