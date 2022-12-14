Woman Refinishes Kitchen Table Into Something Pinterest-Worthy

You may have heard that you can turn trash into treasure. Well, this woman took that to the next level when she turned a $30 thrifted table into a Pinterest-worthy piece of furniture. With a little elbow grease and creativity, you can do the same thing with your own furniture!

You've probably seen how Pinterest is full of inspiration for unique home decor ideas. But there are plenty of DIY projects that don't require you to be a pro or own a store-bought version of whatever it is you're trying to make—and this is one such project.

Everyone was just as in love with the creator's Pinterest inspiration and even offered some helpful advice to make it look more like the picture, as there's more than one way to refinish a table.

"I think you needed to thin the paint and do a bit of a wash for the OG look but it’s very cute regardless." @Gabrielle

"Love this! I would maybe distress it or work something into the detailing to make it pop, otherwise it gets lost from far away!" @El Bee

"I love it, i just think it needs a bit of 'aging'."@Gabriela

We love how supportive folks can be. When it comes to DIY, the more you know, the more you can accomplish!

This is the perfect project for you if you want to take your DIY skills from home decor to furniture. It shows how easy it is to turn thrift store finds into something Pinterest-worthy and makes a great addition to any room in your home!

