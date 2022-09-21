DIY Tassel Ghost Garland Is a Perfect Addition to Your “Cute Spooky” Halloween Aesthetic

We’ve learned quite a bit about Halloween enthusiasts over the past month or so. For starters, they love to get started with decorating their home with spooky décor at least a couple of months in advance; and another thing that’s obvious with Halloween lovers across social media, they’re quite creative with their DIY decorations.

Our latest creative DIY Halloween decoration comes from TikTok content creator @sorenshouse. This U.K. creator shows us how to create tassel ghosts using different colored yarn and we love the cute result!

In the quick tutorial, she starts the easy DIY by flattening an empty toilet paper roll tube. Next, she simply wraps some yarn around the middle of the tube before securing the top of the tube with a knot. Afterwards, she cuts along the bottom and removes the yarn from the roll so she can create the head of the ghost by tying a knot part way down the tassel. To complete the easy DIY, she attached felt eyes to the head and hung the different colored ghosts onto a string to create a Halloween garland.

Unsurprisingly, viewers took to the comment section to express their love of this DIY and we get it — it’s so simple, cute and perfect for Halloween!