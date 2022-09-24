Skip to main content

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

All you need is some fairy lights and flower beads.

Now that we have officially entered the fall season, and Halloween is only a month away, the days are also getting shorter. And soon the lights will have to come on at 5 p.m., which means it will be even spookier around Halloween. And if you have kids, they are probably afraid of the dark - even some adults fear that time of day - so to ease a night routine without night terrors, a night light must come to the rescue. 

The only problem is, it does eat electricity. But behold, there are some environmentally friendly solutions, like these cute solar light butterflies, or as this TikToker @lifeprettyhacks demonstrates in the video, a fairytale-flower terrarium.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Look at this! Isn't this straight out of a fairytale? If you have a daughter, she would probably be so thrilled, she would try and make this herself. This can definitely become a DIY project involving the kiddos since it is technically for them. You should be able to find everything that you need at the Dollar Tree or Michaels. The great part about this fairytale-flower terrarium is that the fairy lights are completely battery-operated, and these batteries can last for a while. What was used here are fairy lights, rose beads, a plant terrarium, some rocks, and tools. And voilà, the coolest night light entered the room. You can even make this a boy version with stars and the moon, instead of flowers.

This sure is kids-approved!

