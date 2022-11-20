Last Minute DIY Thanksgiving Decor Is Cute, Festive, and Easy to Pull Off

Are you hosting Thanksgiving at your house? You have to make these!

Breakout the whip cream cans, bowls of cranberries, and preheat the oven for the turkey, it's almost Thanksgiving! If you are hosting Thanksgiving at your house this year you probably have a check list of all the supplies you need and things you need to do; clean before your guests arrive, buy a turkey, make sauces ahead of time, grab your fine dish ware out, and decorate.

Decorating is by far one of the most tedious things you have to do prior to having guests over but it creates such a fun festive environment. If you are looking for a last minute thanksgiving decoration that doesn't break the bank then you have to try these DIY Thanksgiving pie garlands from @annelourayne.

These garlands are so adorable and extremely inexpensive to create. Using felts and string from the Dollar Tree and a little bit of crafting time set aside you can wow your guest with Festive felt pies wrapped all around the room.

To make her pies she first cuts out the triangle pie slices. She then cuts and crafts the accent pieces such as the pie crust lines and the little whipped cream dollops. She spaces the pies out across the sting evenly and adds the felt ribbons onto hot gluing the string to the slices.

These little felt pie garlands are so cute and look quite realistic!

