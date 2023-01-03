Man Turns Thrifted Mug Stand into Glamorous Propagation Station

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So there are some times in life when nearly everything that you love somehow, almost magically, manages to come together. Case in point whenever I get to thrift something, grow some of my favorite plants, and help add some color to my own house, that’s pretty much my definition of perfection.

We can take a page out of Anthony Hogdees’ book to get just such a combo!

So Anthony is a ‘certified’ plant dad, and that means that he loves to propagate his own plants and add them to his house in various ways. But sometimes there simply aren’t enough planters readily available, so what does he do instead?



He grabs a thrifted coffee mug instead!



Coffee mugs actually make great, if surprising, propagation stations, especially if you’re keeping an eye out on what you have growing. Just make sure that whatever mug you choose is large enough and that you have drainage, if needed, and you’re good to go!



For this mug in particular, a bright and shiny yellow smiley-face mug, Anthony gets some potting mix and packs it down deep into the mug and pack it in well. You could also add some rocks into the bottom if you don’t want to add too much soil! Next, go to whatever plant you are looking to propagate and snip off your clippings, making sure that you pick healthy buds with no sign of rot or wear.

After that, plant your cut-end down into the soil, mounding it up around the growth so that it will continue being stable as it grows. Give it a good watering, set it in the sunlight, and wait to watch your new plant baby grow!



