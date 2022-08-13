Skip to main content

Do Away With Too-Dark Tile Using This Creative DIY Hack!

Okay, but why does it look SO good?

Have you got some tile in your kitchen that just… does not seem to fit? Maybe it isn’t the right color, or has become old and dingy with time. Well, what if we told you there was a fairly quick and mostly easy way to brighten them up, give them a new life, and maybe even turn them into the backsplash of your dreams?

(You can totally thank us later!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Mary Beth of MaryBeeChalks is the creator who brought this really nifty idea to our For You Page, and you can bet that we’ll be running out to try it for ourselves real quick. But we wanted to share it with the wider audience (that is where you come in), so you could see for yourselves just what a difference something so simple can make.

You see, Mary Beth has a problem - the tiles of her kitchen backsplash are just too dark. The dark brown color is oppressive, making the entire space seem even smaller and duller than it actually is. Don’t get us wrong, the brown itself is gorgeous, but just not fitting in a kitchen of this size or where it is currently placed.

So, rather than replace the tile entirely which would cost a good chunk of change, Mary instead decides to try and lay a stencil on top of it. With the stencil in place she lays out a layer of chalk paste in a lighter cream color. After making sure it is evenly applied she pulls away the stencil, revealing a stunning-looking pattern that pops beautifully off of the dark background.

In another video Mary gives us a look at the finished piece, and we have to admit that we’d never have pictured just how good it would look, or that she could have achieved said look for far less than what we would have likely paid. The next question would have to be where we can find some stencils and chalk paste of our own so we can get started doing something similar!

