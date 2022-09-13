These DIY “Toilet Bowl Bombs” Are a Game-Changer

These days almost everyone tries to live a healthier and cleaner life that requires less waste and better ingredients. This rule also applies to household cleaners. Harsh chemicals and toxins are pretty much out and what's in is stuff most people already have at home anyways, such as vinegar and baking soda. I remember my mom would always use warm water and vinegar to clean the fridge, and I don't use anything else either. It is cost-efficient, and better for you, and the environment.

When it comes to toilet cleaners, however, many people are clueless about what to use that disinfects, cleans, and is non-toxic all at the same time. Let's take some notes from TikTok creator @carolina.maccauley who shows in her video how to make a DIY toilet cleaner that certainly drops like a bomb.

This certainly blew me away! I had no idea toilet bombs even existed until now! What a clean way to a better and healthier home, and environment. Mother Nature surely appreciates this hack, as no chemicals are flushed down the toilet and no waste is being produced. All you need to make these little fizzy cubes are baking soda, citric acid, essential oils, and soda water. If you don't have citric acid handy, you can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice. The last step is to mix all ingredients and slowly add the soda water until its consistency reaches wet sand, as Carolina describes in her video. Then the mass is transferred to silicon molds, such as ice cube trays - and set aside until dry. That's it. Well, almost. You want to make sure to store them in a dry place, like a mason jar.

When it's ready you can drop that bomb in the toilet and don't worry about a thing. Carolina wasn't specific regarding which essential oils she used for her toilet bomb but lemon, mint, or lavender scent always goes well when it comes to freshness and cleanness.