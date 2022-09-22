Skip to main content

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

That’s a genius hack!

According to the calendar, we have officially entered the fall season. And this also means that hanging up Halloween decorations now won't look as weird anymore as doing them in 90-degree weather in the middle of summer, although the temps are still pretty high. And while some people prefer to go the creepy route regarding Halloween decoration, others go for the cute-kids-friendly version. 

The best part about decorating is, it doesn't have to be expensive or take much time. TikToker @macy.blackwell shows us in her video how you can easily turn a tomato cage into something spooky.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Doesn't this look cute? Reminds me of Casper the Friendly Ghost. Everything that is needed for this DIY project-Halloween edition is a tomato cage, a rubberband, a styrofoam ball, some string lights, an old white sheet, and some black patches to be resembling the eyes. And there you have it. As Macy says in the video, you can use this for indoor or outdoor decoration. 

Probably one of the easiest and cheapest Halloween hacks, we've seen! If you don't have children and enjoy the creepier versions of Halloween decorations, you can also make this more appropriate for adults, by using a few other things. Instead of a styrofoam ball, you can use a plastic skull, and use red string lights, or you can hang the ghost and use white see-through curtains, and some black spray paint to give it that graveyard look.

 

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

Swiffer
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

vinyl records
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

shutterstock_1805782831
Article

Watch Man Use Chainsaw to Make the Most Gorgeous Sink

shutterstock_1053844937
Article

Woman Dupes Pottery Barn Built-In Shelves For Half the Price

shutterstock_2203878787
Article

You Need to See the Mexican Traditional Floral Candle Making Process

pink fridge
Article

DIY Fridge Hack Will Save So Much Space

shutterstock_764720677
Article

Girl Shares How Cute She Decorated Her 200sq-foot NYC Apt

yarn
Article

DIY Tassel Ghost Garland Is a Perfect Addition to Your “Cute Spooky” Halloween Aesthetic

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.