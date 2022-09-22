Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

According to the calendar, we have officially entered the fall season. And this also means that hanging up Halloween decorations now won't look as weird anymore as doing them in 90-degree weather in the middle of summer, although the temps are still pretty high. And while some people prefer to go the creepy route regarding Halloween decoration, others go for the cute-kids-friendly version.

The best part about decorating is, it doesn't have to be expensive or take much time. TikToker @macy.blackwell shows us in her video how you can easily turn a tomato cage into something spooky.

Doesn't this look cute? Reminds me of Casper the Friendly Ghost. Everything that is needed for this DIY project-Halloween edition is a tomato cage, a rubberband, a styrofoam ball, some string lights, an old white sheet, and some black patches to be resembling the eyes. And there you have it. As Macy says in the video, you can use this for indoor or outdoor decoration.

Probably one of the easiest and cheapest Halloween hacks, we've seen! If you don't have children and enjoy the creepier versions of Halloween decorations, you can also make this more appropriate for adults, by using a few other things. Instead of a styrofoam ball, you can use a plastic skull, and use red string lights, or you can hang the ghost and use white see-through curtains, and some black spray paint to give it that graveyard look.