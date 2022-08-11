Skip to main content

DIY a Truly Unique Toothbrush Holder

Perfect for quirky homes.

Okay, so we are not going to really consider brushing our teeth anything more than a daily (or twice daily) chore that just has to get done. It is right up there with vacuuming or mopping for excitement level, even if it does play a significant role in our health.

And while we can use toothbrushes for many things outside of brushing our teeth, such as deep cleaning things that are a bit hard to reach, we don’t really spend much time on the brushes themselves. In fact, toothbrushes and their holders are often considered among the most easily forget-to-clean places! But what if you could change all that by adding a super cute DIY toothbrush holder to your bathroom?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

  

Today we are turning it over to the fabulous Mindy at MindyDIY and her fun little DIY toothbrush holder idea. It appears like everything she got together was purchased from her local Hobby Lobby, so check it out next time you head that way yourself.

She starts with heavy metal brackets, the kind which look like they hold up potion bottles rather than anything that you’d find near a toothbrush, but that just lends itself well to the look that Mindy is going for. This is because the next thing that she adds are… potion bottles!

Okay, they are just glass bottles, but they really do look like they belong in an alchemist’s lab. The brackets tightly clamp around the neck of the bottles, holding them firmly in place so that you don’t have to worry about the glass falling and shattering. Then just pop your toothbrush in and boom - instant super cool toothbrush holder!

styrofoam sheets
Article

Watch This Crafter Repurpose Styrofoam Packaging Into Useful Shelf

1 minute ago
spray painting wall
Article

The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

18 minutes ago
dried lavender
Article

Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

1 hour ago
watering plants
Article

Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

3 hours ago
swing decor
Article

Dollar Store Swing Shelf Is Cute and Affordable Way to Display Plants

3 hours ago
home office
Article

Wife Surprises Husband With Epic Office Remodel

4 hours ago
planted green onions
Article

If Your Planted Green Onions Look Like This, They’re Talking to You

5 hours ago
shutterstock_1361098724
Article

Fish Dad Puts Together Unbelievably Cool In-Home Mini Pond

6 hours ago
Spray paint
Article

This Spray Painting Tip Will Save You Plenty of Time...And Effort

22 hours ago
Ross
Article

Woman Shares Simple Ross Hack To Save Money While Shopping

23 hours ago
Blood on wall
Article

Woman’s Walls Are Seemingly “Bleeding” and No One Can Figure Out Why

Aug 10, 2022
Peace floral design
Article

You Can Make Gorgeous DIY Peace Sign Wreath Out of Cardboard

Aug 10, 2022
Porch steps
Article

DIYer Paints Porch Steps to “Spice Them Up” and It’s Just the Right Amount of Flavor

Aug 10, 2022
Plant wall
Article

Woman Shares Gorgeous DIY Plant Wall Everyone Is Going to Want to Steal

Aug 10, 2022
wall ready for paint
Article

Woman Creates Glitter Wall Of Every Teenage Girl’s Dreams

Aug 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.